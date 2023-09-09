Authorities seeking help in locating missing 84-year-old with dementia

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with early-onset dementia.

Maxine Garber, 84, was reported missing on Friday, but video footage shows her leaving her residence on the 1500 block of North Highway in Jackson around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Garber was last seen wearing a black jacket with broad white stripes, black pants and black shoes. She did not bring any personal belongings with her.

Courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have been searching the areas surrounding her home and are asking residents to check their properties and any cameras they have.

Garber is 5’0″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Garber or have information on her whereabouts, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 507-847-4420.