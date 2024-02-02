Authorities seeking help finding 86-year-old with dementia last seen Sunday in Pine County

Pine County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating an 86-year-old man with dementia.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person report Thursday, which stated that Gerald Knapp was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday leaving the city of Askov, Minnesota.

Authorities said he was driving southbound on County Road 42 — also known as Beaver Trail Road — in a red 2020 Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate FVP429.

While Knapp’s destination is unknown, authorities believe he could be in northeastern Pine County or southwestern Douglas County, Wisconsin.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on Knapp’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.