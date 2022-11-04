Authorities seek level 3 predatory offender

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is seeking the public’s help in finding 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa, a level 3 predatory offender.

A news release from the DOC states that Landa is wanted on a felony warrant for alleged violations of the conditions of his intensive supervised release.

His convictions include second-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree burglary.

The DOC says that Landa frequently rides on Metro Transit lines, visiting University Ave. West in St. Paul, the area of Nicollet Ave. in Minneapolis, and the area of Lake Street and 46th Ave. South in Minneapolis.

Landa is described as having brown hair with a short boxed brown beard. He has blue eyes and is 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket and blue shoes with white laces. He was also carrying a black and white duffel bag.

Anyone who sees Landa is asked to call 911 and to not confront him. Information on his whereabouts can be given to the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-775-5099.