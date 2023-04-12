Authorities search for teen who fell from cliff into St. Croix River

Several emergency crews were searching the St. Croix River for a teen who fell from a cliff Tuesday evening near Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old male from Wisconsin lost his footing on a ledge overlooking the river and fell into the water.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera at the scene captured a large number of rescue crews, including boats and dive teams, at the scene.

The search was called off around 9:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said search efforts will resume Wednesday morning.

Officials are warning the public to stay clear of the water near the state park due to the strong current.

“The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.