Authorities searching for missing U of M student

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing U of M student.

Sumith Maddi, 19, was last seen leaving the 17th Avenue Residence Hall around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black puffy down jacket, black pants and white shoes.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall Indian man who weighs about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.