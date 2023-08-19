Authorities searching for missing pilot in Cook County

Authorities are searching for a missing pilot in Cook County.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a missing person in the Hovland area on Friday evening.

Denny Pechacek was flying an Ultralight Aircraft plane and had taken off near 30 Flutereed Road on Friday evening, but has not returned, authorities said.

The last sighting of Pechacek and the plane was near Hammer Road in Hovland. Cook County Search and Rescue, Hovland Fire Department and a fixed-wing aircraft from Minnesota State Patrol are assisting in the search.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who may have seen the plane to call 218-387-3030 to provide an approximate time and location to help with the search.