Authorities searching for missing Itasca County teen

The public’s help is needed to find a teen who went missing from her Bigfork home over the weekend.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 16-year-old Alissa Plieseis was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday as she was walking away from her home. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt.

Plieseis is described as having red hair and blue eyes, weighs about 200 pounds and is 5-foot-6.

As of Monday morning, Plieseis hasn’t returned, and authorities don’t know where she may have been headed.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.