Authorities rescue 2 kayakers clinging to tree near dam in Barron County

Law enforcement officials are issuing a safety reminder after two people who got caught in a strong current near a dam in western Wisconsin were rescued on Sunday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported that two kayakers overturned near the Mikana Dam at around 12:30 p.m. and needed to be rescued.

Deputies and a warden from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were among those who responded and found two people clinging to a tree in a heavy current.

The warden and a deputy were able to toss rescue ropes to the kayakers and brought both to the shore, where they were treated and released.

The sheriff’s office also noted that both kayakers were able to stay afloat thanks to the life jackets they were wearing and said it’s a good reminder for everyone who is on a body of water to wear a life jacket at all times.