Authorities recover SUV from pond in Mankato

An SUV was recovered from Hiniker Pond Saturday morning in Mankato, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 2020 GMC Acadia was recovered from the west bay of the pond around 9 a.m. It was submerged in 12 feet of water and was 60 yards from shore.

The SUV was unoccupied when it was recovered, officials said. No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Law enforcement is investigating what led up to the vehicle going into the water but says it appears to be intentional.