Authorities looking for driver who hit 76-year-old woman in Shoreview

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who hit a 76-year-old woman in Shoreview and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 15 near the intersection of Lexington Avenue North and Ingerson Road, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says.

The 76-year-old woman was eventually taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She remained hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the vehicle that hit the woman was a 2003 to 2009 Mercedes CLK W209, although they’re not sure what color it was.

Anyone who might’ve seen a vehicle similar to the one pictured above at around the time of the hit-and-run is asked to call 651-266-7331. The sheriff’s office says tipsters can remain anonymous.