Law enforcement officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for two runaway teenagers.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it received reports Wednesday that 16-year-old Kaylie Grajeda and 15-year-old Camille Smith Mueller left a home in rural Willmar at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who sees them or has information about where they might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-235-1260.