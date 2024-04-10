Authorities investigating school bus crash that left girl with minor injuries

Authorities are investigating after a school bus crashed into a drainage culvert in Morrison County on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement responded to 355th Avenue near 61st Street in Morrill Township around 4:25 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a bus with the Foley School District.

The bus was traveling south on 355th Avenue when it left the roadway into the south ditch and hit a drainage culvert, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a 10-year-old Hillman girl was brought to the hospital by family to check out minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.