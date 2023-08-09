Authorities investigating Pine County child’s death

Authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old in Pine County.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on the 500 block of 1st Street Southwest in Hinckley just after 9 p.m. Tuesday for what was reported as a medical incident.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the child had already died. Members of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to determine how the child died.

No other details have been provided regarding the child’s identity or what led up to the call for help.

As of this time, authorities say there isn’t a threat to the public.