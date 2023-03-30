Authorities investigating fatal crash in Stearns County

At least one person is dead after a crash Thursday morning in Stearns County.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says it happened on Highway 23 near 246th Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

According to the crash report, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was behind a 1986 Oldsmobile sedan, both headed north on Highway 23, when the Chevy rear-ended the Oldsmobile.

One of the two people in the Oldsmobile wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash, the State Patrol report says. The driver of the Chevy suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening but was still taken to a hospital.

The report didn’t immediately identify the people in the Oldsmobile or specify which person was killed. However, more information is expected to be released Thursday night.

The crash remains under investigation.