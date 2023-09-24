Authorities investigating after woman dies in Crow Wing County Jail

Authorities are investigating after a woman died in Crow Wing County Jail Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a 54-year-old woman being found unresponsive in her bunk around 8:49 a.m. Despite first aid from both corrections staff and North Ambulance personnel, she was pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, which is routine for in-custody deaths, authorities said.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

The woman was a border from Beltrami County.