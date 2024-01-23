Authorities in western Wisconsin investigating ‘suspicious death,’ person of interest arrested

The Polk County, WI Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it is investigating a suspicious death in Farmington.

Deputies did a welfare check on a person around 9:30 p.m. Monday. They found the person deceased inside the home, authorities said.

A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the death and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The names of the victim and suspect will be released at a later time, according to authorities.