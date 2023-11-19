Authorities identify woman killed in Wisconsin wrong-way crash with semi-truck on Friday

A woman was killed after a wrong-way crash with a semi-truck in western Wisconsin Friday evening.

A report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Wisconsin state troopers got calls about a 2020 Ford Fusion heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near milepost 19 around 9:18 p.m.

The Fusion then crashed into a semi-truck by milepost 16 near Baldwin, according to the report.

The driver of the Fusion, Rylee Greene, 26, from Hammond, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 59-year-old man from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was taken to the hospital for what are reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.