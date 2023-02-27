Authorities identify 2 people found dead after fire near Menomonie Sunday morning

The two people found dead after a house fire near Menomonie Sunday morning have been identified by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

William M. Dahl, 74, and Bonni D. Bukkila, 66, were found dead inside the home after efforts to rescue them failed.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a duplex residence just south of Menomonie at around 5:20 a.m.

A neighbor and family members reportedly tried to rescue Dahl and Bukkila but were unsuccessful.

A news release from the sheriff’s office states that no foul play is suspected and that it does not appear to be criminal in nature.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.