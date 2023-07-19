Authorities asking for public’s help in finding missing woman believed to be in Duluth

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension (BCA) and the Upper Sioux Community Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

35-year-old Helene Weatherwax was last seen on July 15 at a family member’s home in Granite Falls around 9 a.m. and again at Walmart in Marshall, Minn. around 10 a.m., officials say.

Weatherwax is 5’6″ and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has multiple facial piercings and tattoos on her arms, neck and right leg, according to authorities.

Investigators say they believe Weatherwax is in the Duluth area and could be with a person named Juan Chaparro, who is driving a gray 2018 Dodge Charger with Minnesota plate SIKSIKA.

Anyone with information on Weatherwax’s whereabouts should call 911.