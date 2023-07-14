Authorities asking for help finding missing Rochester man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Authorities say that on July 6, Wade Gordon Jr., 39, left his Rochester home with some belongings and went to work in Byron.

Gordon was last seen on July 7 around 1:27 a.m., where a surveillance video shows him leaving work and walking eastbound on Voll Drive Northwest, leaving his car behind.

Gordon is 5’10” with brown hair and green eyes.

Officials say they believe he left his phone behind.

Gordon’s family is concerned as they say this is not normal behavior for him.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Wade Gordon Jr., age 39, please contact the Rochester Law Enforcement Center at 507-328-6800.