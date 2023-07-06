Authorities ask for helping finding missing Fridley teen

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help in finding a missing Fridley teenager.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an alert Thursday, saying Fridley police tried to find 16-year-old Jaionna Ivey over the past few weeks but haven’t been successful.

Ivey, who the BCA says has autism and a traumatic brain injury, has had limited social media contact with her family since going missing on June 10.

She’s described as being 5-foot-6 and around 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink shorts with white Crocs.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call police at 763-572-3629 or 911.