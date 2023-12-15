Authorities ask for help in finding woman last heard from in July

Law enforcement officials in Stearns County are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing for months.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it has been investigating Kaitlyn Hohman’s disappearance. However, its efforts thus far have been unsuccessful.

Hohman last had contact with her family on July 27, the sheriff’s office says. She was reported missing from Eden Valley, although it wasn’t immediately clear when that report was made.

She’s described as being 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds with blue eyes. She’s known to wear a wig, the sheriff’s office says, and is believed to be in the Bloomington area.

Authorities say they have concerns for Hohman’s safety and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 320-251-4240.