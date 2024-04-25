Authorities ask for help finding missing Ramsey man

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Ramsey man who hasn’t been seen since last weekend.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Robert Scott Stelling left his home in Ramsey at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, and hasn’t been seen since. His vehicle was found later that night near the 22900 block of Rum River Boulevard in St. Francis.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue dots and blue jeans and is described as being 5-foot-7 and around 260 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Stelling is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-427-1212 or 911.