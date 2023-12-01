Authorities ask for help finding missing Glencoe teen

Law enforcement officials are asking for help in finding a Glencoe teen who hasn’t been heard from since early this week.

Friends and family of Cheyenne Cadena haven’t heard from her since Monday and she hasn’t been home since Sunday, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension alert.

Authorities say Cadena, 16, has friends and family throughout the state, as well as Nebraska.

She’s described as being 4-foot-11 and 97 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 320-864-5171.