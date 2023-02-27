Austin school put in short-term lockdown following hoax call

Students, teachers and staff at an elementary school in Austin, Minn., were put in a short-term lockdown Monday morning after district leaders say a hoax call was made.

According to Hubbard-owned affiliate KAAL-TV, Austin police were called to Banfield Elementary at 9:53 a.m. for a report of an active shooter at Banfield Elementary School. The call ended with what the dispatcher believed were gunshots in the background.

All other buildings with the Austin School District were put on a hold, according to a statement issued by the district.

District officials say the school has returned to normal operations after police said the incident wasn’t credible, however, there are resources available to all who may need them.

Law enforcement did not find any evidence that a shooting took place. However, they did make entry into the school as if an event was ongoing, including breaching a door.

According to the district, personnel will go over the safety plans and lockdown procedures at the schools.

Alexandria police say Alexandria High School also received a hoax call Monday morning.