ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Carlton County

Officials say a man is dead after an ATV crash in Carlton County on Wednesday evening.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8 p.m. by a passing motorist who found the ATV crash on the 3500 block of Pine Road in Barnum Township.

Law enforcement said a man was driving an ATV northbound on Pine Road when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities say.

The crash is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.