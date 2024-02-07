Attorneys review evidence in Myon Burrell traffic stop during hearing Wednesday

A court hearing was held Wednesday afternoon in the case of Myon Burrell, a Minneapolis man who had his prison sentence for murder commuted in 2020, but was arrested last year on new charges.

Myon Burrell, 37, had a contested omnibus hearing after his attorneys filed a motion in October to suppress evidence of the traffic stop that resulted in Burell’s arrest for gun and drug possession.

Last year, Burell was charged after Robbinsdale police stopped him for speeding. According to a criminal complaint, a police officer recorded Burrell going 30 mph over the speed limit and going over the center lines with his SUV.

When stopped by police, Burell rolled down his window and the officer noted, “Smoke appeared to billow out,” according to the complaint. The officer searched Burell’s SUV after smelling marijuana and noticing signs of intoxication on field sobriety tests.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the court reviewed body cam and squad camera video of Burrell’s traffic stop, and smoke did not appear to be visible from his vehicle in the video.

The arresting officer reiterated during the hearing that he could smell a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the SUV.

The officer who stopped Burrell also cited his vehicle crossing the center line, but the video played in court showed Burrell only veering briefly onto the center before correcting, and this occurred only two to three times.

Defense attorneys argued that there wasn’t enough probable cause for officers to search Burrell’s vehicle during the traffic stop.

In 2002, Burrell was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl by a stray bullet. Burell’s sentence was commuted by the Minnesota Board of Pardons in 2020 and he has to serve the rest of his sentence under supervision.

Burrell’s next date in court is scheduled for May.

