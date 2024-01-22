Attorneys for man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury seek change of venue, dismissal

Attorneys for Adam Fravel, the man accused of killing his former partner, Madeline Kingsbury, are trying to move the case and dismiss the most serious charge he faces.

KAAL-TV reported the slew of motions filed by Fravel’s attorneys on Friday, stating that his defense attorneys requested a change of venue because they believe, with all of the media coverage the case has received, that “a fair trial for Mr. Fravel cannot be accomplished in Winona County.”

Fravel is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder for Kingsbury’s death. He was arrested in June after a monthslong search ended with the discovery of Kingsbury’s body in some brush off Highway 43, north of Mabel. He was charged days later and was indicted by a grand jury on the first-degree murder charge in October.

However, his attorneys argue that the grand jury didn’t have enough evidence to find premeditation and intent as required for first-degree murder.

Additionally, Fravel’s defense is seeking to dismiss the state’s intent to seek aggravated charges if he’s found guilty, claiming that the factors listed by prosecutors don’t apply in his case, and to exclude testimony on Kingsbury’s medical history and mental health or statements she made to therapists or counselors, KAAL reports.

The defense is also trying to suppress a statement referencing another high-profile murder victim, Gabby Petito, before Fravel was arrested, claiming that Fravel wasn’t properly Mirandized, and wants to exclude all data from his phone between March 31 and April 2, alleging that the statements made by law enforcement to get the warrant were false.

A judge will rule on all of the motions at a later time. Fravel has a contested omnibus hearing set for March 19.