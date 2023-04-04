AT&T moving out of downtown Minneapolis office

Another business is moving out of its downtown Minneapolis office.

A spokesperson for AT&T confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the company plans to leave its office — located in AT&T Tower on the corner of South Ninth Street and Marquette Avenue — by the end of August.

The company says the office will relocate to a building in Bloomington that will allow for more effective use of office space.

“It’s important to note that these jobs will remain in the greater Minneapolis area, and we remain committed to Minnesota,” Clay Owen, AT&T’s director of public relations, said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.