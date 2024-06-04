At lesat 1 dead in Redwood County crash

At least one person is dead after a crash in Redwood County on Monday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said an International tractor truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 68 at 12:35 p.m. when it collided with a Ford F-150 crossing the highway at Redwood County Road 6, just west of Wabasso.

A 26-year-old female driver and three young girls between 1 and 4 years old were inside the Ford, while a 65-year-old man was driving the truck.

No information on the conditions of the vehicles’ occupants was immediately available.

Check back for updates on Tuesday.