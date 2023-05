A garage fire in Crystal early Friday morning caused damage to at least two nearby homes.

Firefighters could be seen on Idaho Avenue North near 52nd Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Significant damage could be seen to the two nearby homes, and most of the garage was destroyed.

No word on any potential injuries.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to fire officials for additional information and will update this article as details become available.