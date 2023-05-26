At least 1 injured in late-night rollover crash on I-94
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on westbound I-94 and Portland Avenue around 11 p.m.
Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Minneapolis Thursday night.
At least one vehicle rolled and landed on its roof as a result of the crash, troopers say.
The State Patrol did not specify how many people were injured but said injuries in the crash were non-life threatening.
No word at this time as to what caused the crash.