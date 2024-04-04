At least 1 dead following crash in Kanabec County

At least one person is dead after a crash in Kanabec County on Thursday morning.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Ford Fusion was traveling east on Highway 27 just before 8 a.m. when it crashed with a Peterbilt truck near Highway 65.

The report states that the crash was fatal but doesn’t yet specify how many people were killed. However, the two people in the Peterbilt suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening and two others — a 35-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy — were inside the Ford.

Check back for updates.