At least 1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County

At least one person is dead after a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Bronco crashed on Highway 10 in Clear Lake on Sunday.

The crash happened just before noon when the Tahoe was eastbound on Highway 10 and the Ford Bronco was westbound on Highway 10, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Both collided at the intersection with Highway 24.

The driver of the Tahoe was a 77-year-old man from Foreston. The driver of the Bronco was a 60-year-old Mound man and the passenger was a 58-year-old woman, also from Mound.

It’s not immediately clear what condition they’re all in, although the Minnesota State Patrol states that more information will be released at 4 p.m. Monday.