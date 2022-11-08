Cass Lake woman dead after head-on crash between car, semi in Cass County

UPDATE 3 p.m. 11/8/22: The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the two drivers involved in the crash.

The car’s driver, who died at the scene, has been identified as 71-year-old Cecelia Marlene Smith of Cass Lake.

The truck driver, who was not hurt, has been identified as 30-year-old Nasim Sharapov of Omaha, Nebraska.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Read an earlier version of this story below.

INITIAL REPORT 7 a.m. 11/8/22: At least one person is dead after a crash between a car and a semi tractor-trailer just before 10 a.m. Monday in Cass County, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The report indicates the semi was traveling south and the car was headed north on Highway 64 in Ansel Township when they collided head-on.

Both vehicles then went into the ditch.

The State Patrol is expected to release the identities of the drivers sometime Tuesday.

The report lists the truck driver as a 30-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska and the car’s driver as a 71-year-old woman from Cass Lake.

Check back for updates.