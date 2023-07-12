At least 1 dead after crash on I-94 in Rogers

Authorities say at least one person died in a rollover crash along Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon in Rogers.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the fatal crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. near I-94 and Highway 101.

According to an initial crash report, a GMC Savana was headed east on I-94 when it drove into the left ditch and rolled multiple times.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the van at this time, but an investigation is underway, and more information will be released at a later time.