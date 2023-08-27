At least 1 dead after crash involving school bus on I-90 Saturday night

Minnesota State Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-90 in Faribault County Saturday night.

A crash report states that the school bus was eastbound and that a Ford Mustang was westbound when both vehicles collided on I-90 around 8:42 p.m. near the intersection with Highway 22.

The report says the driver of the Mustang was the only one in the car.

The school bus was reportedly carrying the driver, a 79-year-old man, along with a 24-year-old woman and seven teenage girls ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old.

Minnesota State Patrol is expected to update the report with details on who died and any other injuries at noon Sunday.

Road conditions were considered dry at the time of the incident, according to the report.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.