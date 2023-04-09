AT ISSUE: April 9, 2023 — AG Ellison takes over murder case, interview with Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and analysis of Wisconsin Supreme Court race

On this week’s edition of At Issue, Attorney General Keith Ellison takes over a case involving a juvenile accused of murder after asking Governor Tim Walz for intervention. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux on her decisions as a prosecutor and gave her reaction to the recent developments.

President Joe Biden also visited the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley as part of his “Investing in America” tour.

Political analysis also focused on the results of Wisconsin Supreme Court election after millions of dollars were spent as well as new leadership on the way for the University of Minnesota.