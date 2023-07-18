As Powerball jackpot climbs, Little Canada gas station sells ticket worth $50,000

Although the Powerball’s jackpot prize is now worth $1 billion, someone who bought a ticket at a Little Canada gas station is now thousands of dollars richer.

According to Minnesota Lottery, a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Gas Plus store. In addition, a Gopher 5 ticket worth more than $685,000 was sold in Newport.

Prizes worth up to $50,000 can be claimed at any lottery office. Those can be found in Roseville, Virginia, Detroit Lakes and Owatonna.

Meanwhile, prizes worth more than $50,000 can only be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery’s headquarters in Roseville.

Winners of prizes worth more than $10,000 are kept anonymous unless they choose to publicize their name and city.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday night.

If you missed Monday’s drawing for $900 million, the winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and a Powerball of 21.