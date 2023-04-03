Exhibit shows work from artist with cerebral palsy

A local artist who is unable to use his arms due to cerebral palsy presented a special kind of exhibit over the weekend in Mendota Heights.

Dan Stallsworth uses assistive technology to paint independently.

His method includes an adaptive head apparatus to hold his paint brush and a special easel and palette to create his paintings.

Ian M. Sherwin, an Art Facilitator for MSS Eagan, explained the process.

“Once the materials are prepared, once the canvas is placed, he wheels in — device is on, he goes to work,” Sherwin said. “He has a method — a method to the madness.”

Dan Stallsworth paints independently using a special apparatus (KSTP).

The art show at the Living Well Disability Services office — was in memory of his beloved wife sally — who he calls his inspiration.