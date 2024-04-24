Art in Bloom festival set to open at MIA

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is hosting a free festival called “Art in Bloom,” which gets underway Thursday and runs through the weekend. No tickets or reservations are required for the festival, which is free to attend.

The event includes plenty of floral art that will be displayed along with curator-chosen art from the institute’s permanent collection.

There are free daily guided tours if visitors want to get more immersed in the event.

While the event is free the facility needs donations to put on the floral show. The hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.