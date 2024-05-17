Art-A-Whirl returns for it’s 29th year

Art-A-Whirl, the largest open studio in the country, begins its three-day celebration in Northeast Minneapolis on Friday.

Starting in 1995 the annual showcase has been a staple of the arts district, drawing in tens of thousands of visitors to the Northeast neighborhood. The three-day event allows artists to share their works with the wider public, educate curious residents about the art-making process and provide a number of entertaining events for those looking to have fun this weekend.

Events begin Friday, May 17, and will continue throughout the weekend before concluding on Sunday, May 19.

To see what events are going on as well as additional details about Art-A-Whirl, visit the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association website.