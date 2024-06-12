Arson investigation underway at Catholic church in Maplewood

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a reported arson that targeted a Catholic church in Maplewood.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday, when Maplewood Police and Fire departments were called to Saint Jerome Catholic Church on a report of a burglary and fire alarm activation. When they arrived, officers said they found signs of forced entry and heavy smoke coming from inside. The building was secured, and a small fire inside the church was put out.

The Maplewood Police Department is conducting an active arson investigation, working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Police said the incident appears to be an isolated event.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigative Lieutenant Joe Steiner, who may be reached at joe.steiner@maplewoodmn.gov or 651-249-2608.