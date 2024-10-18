Arrests made in $14,400 ‘jackpotting’ scheme in Dakota County

Two people have been arrested in connection to a ‘jackpotting’ scheme that reportedly stole $14,400 from a bank ATM earlier this month.

According to charging documents, on October 7, a bank in Lakeville told police that about $14,400 had been stolen from their ATM.

While investigating, police found an interlock switch on the ATM had been broken. On October 6, four individuals were seen on camera and later listed as suspects.

Police said the men were seen approaching the ATM multiple times, one with an earpiece and another using a device with pushbuttons and a small screen. All were seen using an electric scooter.

Days later, on October 11, the Michigan State Patrol contacted the Minnesota State Patrol about an investigation they were conducting into ‘jackpotted’ ATMs, telling them of suspects in the Minnesota area.

The Minnesota State Patrol was able to locate a suspect vehicle with two people inside and an electric scooter. Officers also found clothing that matched what the suspects had worn during the Lakeville theft and the handheld device seen in the surveillance video.

The two occupants of the vehicle, 43-year-old Robert R. Rosales Rivero and 23-year-old Geniver Antonio Pinuela Testa, were taken into custody. Both are facing theft charges.