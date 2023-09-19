Arrest made in Minnetonka carjacking caught on video

A man who is charged with multiple felonies in connection with a carjacking last month in Minnetonka is now in custody following an arrest Tuesday morning in St. Paul.

According to a news release from Minnetonka officials, detectives with the Minnetonka Police Department and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Carjacking and Auto Theft team tracked Romell Roshode Lewis, 21, to University Avenue and Dale Street around 11:45 a.m. and placed him under arrest during a traffic stop.

Lewis is charged with first-degree carjacking — a new Minnesota statute that allows judges to impose harsher penalties — along with one count each of first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Prosecutors allege Lewis assaulted a woman and her 13-year-old son in their driveway while others stole her SUV.

The attack, which happened around 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, was captured on a neighbor’s security camera and ignited a community discussion on public safety. More than 100 people were in attendance Monday night to urge city leaders to crack down on crime.

Lewis remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. He has yet to appear before a judge.