Around 200 people fight after middle school basketball game in Minneapolis

Police say as many as 200 people — adults and children — were involved in a fight following a middle school basketball in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to a brawl at Sullivan STEAM School at around 7:17 p.m.

Officers were told that a fight had started in the school’s gym after a game and then spilled into the streets.

Police arrived, broke up the fights and told everyone to leave the area, the department says. Other agencies also responded to help MPD.

No injuries were reported and police say nobody has been arrested.

The incident remains under investigation and it wasn’t immediately clear what started the fight.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools for comment and will update this story if a response is received.