Armed carjacker fires at vehicle near Hudson

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office released details about an attempted carjacking that occurred Sunday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., a vehicle was driving on County Highway N in Hudson Township when it approached a black Lincoln sedan parked on the side of the road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12.

As the victim vehicle approached the stopped Lincoln, the driver pulled out into the road forcing the victim to stop their vehicle.

Authorities say that a suspect, described as a black male wearing all black clothing with a partial face covering, got out of his car and pointed a gun at the victim.

As the victim swerved around the suspect and sped away, the suspect shot at the vehicle, hitting it, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The suspect followed the victim’s vehicle for a short distance before getting on I-94 and heading west.

Officers from the Hudson Police Department located the fleeing Lincoln, but were unable to catch up as it headed into Minnesota.

“Last night’s attempted carjacking is a stark reminder that we must continue to be aware of our surroundings,” Sheriff Scott Knudson said.

Knudson also offered safety tips on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.