Shelter-in-place lifted for area near Lakeville country club

The area near Bracket’s Crossing Country Club in Lakeville is no longer under a shelter-in-place.

Lakeville police had issued the alert earlier in the morning, saying officers were searching for a man who ran from a domestic incident in the area.

In an updated posted by police around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, officials said while all golf course buildings and immediate areas had been cleared, the suspect wasn’t in custody. They added no reports of any physical injuries have been received.

Police had said the man may be armed when a notification was sent to residents who lived nearby.

“Numerous resources have been deployed to keep the area safe and locate the subject. Please call 911 to report anything suspicious,” Lakeville police posted on X.

Lakeville police will continue to investigate the incident.