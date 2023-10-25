Arden Hills crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

One man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Arden Hills on Wednesday morning.

At around 7:49 a.m., the motorcyclist was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson FLHT south on I-35W at County Road 96 in the HOV lane when traffic in the adjacent left lane abruptly stopped.

According to the incident report, a 2017 Lexus RC-F and 2015 Kia Sportage pulled into the HOV lane in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle wasn’t able to avoid the cars and rear-ended the Lexus and side-swiped the Kia.

The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old Lino Lakes man, was brought to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. Neither the driver of the Lexus or Kia sustained any injuries.

The incident report states that the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

New Brighton Police Department, Allina EMS and MNDOT assisted in the crash.