Architectural firms chosen for new Lakeview Hospital campus in Stillwater

Healthcare officials say their plans for the new Lakeview Hospital campus in Stillwater are moving along after choosing which architectural firms will be working on the project.

HealthPartners Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater will be located on a piece of land at Highway 36 and Manning Avenue. HealthPartners acquired the land back in 2017.

During the course of the last year, healthcare officials say they’ve been planning the site by choosing an architectural firm and creating a construction timeline. HKS, an architectural firm based out of Chicago, is set to design the new campus in partnership with BWBR, a local architectural firm, according to Thursday’s news release announcing the update. They will be working with engineering firms Dunham, ERA and Loucks.

“For more than 140 years, Lakeview Hospital has been about the families we serve, from the babies born here to adults who have been getting care here their whole lives,” said Lakeview Hospital President Brandi Lunneborg. “The east metro and western Wisconsin communities we serve continue to grow and change. For example, the percent of people over age 65 is projected to increase 20% over the next five years. The need for coordinated services for chronic illnesses such as cardiology, cancer and orthopedic care will also increase.”

The next step in the project includes gathering input from community members on campus design, according to the release.

For more information on Lakeview Hospital, CLICK HERE.